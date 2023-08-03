MetLife (NYSE:MET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MET stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,455,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,016. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
