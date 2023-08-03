MetLife (NYSE:MET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,455,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,016. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

