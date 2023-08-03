Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.78.

TSE MRU traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$69.29. The company had a trading volume of 193,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25. The stock has a market cap of C$16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.02. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$67.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.90.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

