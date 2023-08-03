Mfn Partners, Lp Buys 9,295,852 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 9,295,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $11,991,649.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,067,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,455.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 3,022,488 shares of Yellow stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,617.20.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 289,038 shares of Yellow stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $234,120.78.

Yellow Stock Performance

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.79. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth $82,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yellow by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 480,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Yellow by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 992,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Yellow by 2.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 940,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

