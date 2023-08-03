MFS Multimarket Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE MMT opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.07.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
