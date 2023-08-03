MFS Multimarket Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MMT opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,306 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

