MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,749,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

