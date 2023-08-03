MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Issues Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.
NYSE:MGM traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,749,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.07.
In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.23.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
