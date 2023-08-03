MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.5 %

MGM opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after buying an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $193,609,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

