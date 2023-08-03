Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.52. 5,967,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,085. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

