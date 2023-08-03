Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-$2.312, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $208,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $236,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 39.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 131.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 154.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

