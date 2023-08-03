Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Microchip Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-$1.64 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.52. 5,967,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,085. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,376.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,534,000 after acquiring an additional 524,454 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,604,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after acquiring an additional 434,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

