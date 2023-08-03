Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.