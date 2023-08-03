MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. MidCap Financial Investment traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 123630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.
Separately, Compass Point dropped their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
View Our Latest Report on MidCap Financial Investment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment
MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $894.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.
MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MidCap Financial Investment
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MidCap Financial Investment
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.