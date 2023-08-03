Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Stephens

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.87. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

