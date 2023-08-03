MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Stephens

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MOFG. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of MOFG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,809. The company has a market capitalization of $379.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,538.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,050 shares of company stock worth $95,028. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,530 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

