Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,200 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 875,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIST stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,551. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

