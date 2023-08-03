Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 245.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after acquiring an additional 192,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.84. 1,561,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.14. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

