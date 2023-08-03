Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2,870.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for 0.4% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,936,000 after acquiring an additional 844,844 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Insider Activity at Huntsman

In related news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,799. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.63. 2,010,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,593. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Recommended Stories

