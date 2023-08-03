Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,589 shares of company stock worth $3,025,278 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.98. 7,309,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,921,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.