MiMedx Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for MiMedx Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for MiMedx Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $890.12 million, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.62. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,425.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,322 shares of company stock valued at $127,233. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

