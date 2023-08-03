MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 615,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,719. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $913.24 million, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,425.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $35,437.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,659.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,322 shares of company stock worth $127,233. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 253.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.