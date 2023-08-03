Mizuho Increases Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $32.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,619,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,579,524 shares of company stock valued at $80,909,045 over the last 90 days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

