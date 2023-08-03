Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $105.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,888. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $268.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

