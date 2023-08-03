Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 78 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of META traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.19. 15,059,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,960,395. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.78 and a 200-day moving average of $228.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

