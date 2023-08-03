Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 493,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 372,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,607 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

