Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.14. 2,405,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,738. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

