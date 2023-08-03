Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,445 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,450,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after buying an additional 1,322,543 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,993,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 194,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,095. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.59. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

