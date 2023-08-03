Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after buying an additional 1,680,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. 1,851,050 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.