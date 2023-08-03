Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.44. 406,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,794. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

