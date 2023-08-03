Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $65.22. 1,540,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,427. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 1,025.00%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

