Monashee Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,981 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Laureate Education worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1,816.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,816,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $19,464,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $16,959,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $9,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Laureate Education Trading Up 3.2 %

LAUR traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,681. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.94 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

