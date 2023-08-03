Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.61. 1,815,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.99 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $30,277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,689,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,480,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,810 shares of company stock valued at $58,678,259 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.