Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of 89bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter worth $60,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETNB shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 634,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,350. The company has a quick ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,624.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,433 shares of company stock valued at $894,737. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

89bio Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

