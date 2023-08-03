Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 283,012 Shares of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Free Report) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,012 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Rain Oncology worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. HealthCor Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,147,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 972,212 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,170,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN remained flat at $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 85,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Rain Oncology Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rain Oncology

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Rain Oncology Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rain Oncology news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 333,325 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $369,990.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,740,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

