Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 791,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,515,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 768,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.09% and a negative net margin of 130.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

