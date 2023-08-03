Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $808,000 Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in PG&E by 1,152.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.31. 11,672,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,708,764. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

