Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $580.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $530.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.06. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,401 shares of company stock valued at $40,331,541 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $13,033,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

