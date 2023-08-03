Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down to $559.49

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $559.49, but opened at $512.01. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $523.73, with a volume of 254,080 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at $434,533,580.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,533,580.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,401 shares of company stock valued at $40,331,541. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 77.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

