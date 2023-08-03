Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,120 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock opened at $123.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

