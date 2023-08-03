Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 4,880 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

