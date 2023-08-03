Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $19,493,422.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,320 shares of company stock worth $33,362,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.