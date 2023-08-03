Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

