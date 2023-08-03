Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

