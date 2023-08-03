Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

MPC opened at $134.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

