Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

