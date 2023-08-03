Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,671 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1356 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

