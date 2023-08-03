Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 492 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $70.42 and a one year high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

