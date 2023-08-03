Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,669 shares of company stock worth $17,780,125 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $256.45 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.43. The company has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

