Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 987 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glacier Bancorp

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $35,075.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares in the company, valued at $134,365.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 1,223 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,075.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,365.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

