Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) Shares Down 0.4%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.