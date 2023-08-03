Morgan Stanley Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $60.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.31.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $48.30. 1,169,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,402. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $51.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,816,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 830,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,867,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,771,000 after buying an additional 1,175,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 383,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 244,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

