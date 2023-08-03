Morgan Stanley Raises Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target to $14.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Hayward has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,689.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,223.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,749,429 shares of company stock worth $185,202,241 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,458,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 70.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hayward by 26.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,899,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after acquiring an additional 254,829 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 15.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,885,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 791,339 shares during the period.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

